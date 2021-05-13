Recap: New Relic Q4 Earnings

Shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 292.86% over the past year to ($0.27), which beat the estimate of ($0.45).

Revenue of $172,669,000 up by 8.15% year over year, which beat the estimate of $167,050,000.

Outlook

New Relic Sees FY22 Revs $172M-$174M Vs $169.31M Est; Sees Non-GAAP EPS $(0.80)-$(0.83) Vs $(0.26)

Conference Call Details

Date: May 13, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.newrelic.com%2F&eventid=3081125&sessionid=1&key=67EA5EA3CF066A88F6E0A09123741126®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $81.10

Company's 52-week low was at $52.13

Price action over last quarter: down 17.59%

Company Overview

New Relic Inc is a provider of software analytics solutions for organizations to collect, store, and analyze massive amounts of software data in real-time. The firm's flagship New Relic Software Analytics Cloud is made up of a suite of products, a Big Data database, and an open platform. Its solutions include diagnostics, reporting and alerting, transaction monitoring, and performance monitoring capabilities. The firm generates revenue from subscription-based arrangements for software offerings, typically for a year. A majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, and the rest from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; the Asia-Pacific; and other regions.