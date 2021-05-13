Recap: New Relic Q4 Earnings
Shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were down 292.86% over the past year to ($0.27), which beat the estimate of ($0.45).
Revenue of $172,669,000 up by 8.15% year over year, which beat the estimate of $167,050,000.
Outlook
New Relic Sees FY22 Revs $172M-$174M Vs $169.31M Est; Sees Non-GAAP EPS $(0.80)-$(0.83) Vs $(0.26)
Conference Call Details
Date: May 13, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.newrelic.com%2F&eventid=3081125&sessionid=1&key=67EA5EA3CF066A88F6E0A09123741126®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register
Price Action
52-week high: $81.10
Company's 52-week low was at $52.13
Price action over last quarter: down 17.59%
Company Overview
New Relic Inc is a provider of software analytics solutions for organizations to collect, store, and analyze massive amounts of software data in real-time. The firm's flagship New Relic Software Analytics Cloud is made up of a suite of products, a Big Data database, and an open platform. Its solutions include diagnostics, reporting and alerting, transaction monitoring, and performance monitoring capabilities. The firm generates revenue from subscription-based arrangements for software offerings, typically for a year. A majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, and the rest from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; the Asia-Pacific; and other regions.
