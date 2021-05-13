Infinity Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 21.05% year over year to ($0.15), which missed the estimate of ($0.12).
Revenue of $467,000 up by 9.11% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,150,000.
Looking Ahead
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Details Of The Call
Date: May 13, 2021
Time: 04:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dtagi4zo
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $5.98
Company's 52-week low was at $0.78
Price action over last quarter: down 17.50%
Company Description
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel medicines for the treatment of specific cancers. The company's developed products and those under development include therapies targeting hematologic malignancies, or blood cancers; refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma; refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and solid tumors, including melanoma and non-small cell lung cancer. Infinity has a strategic partnership with AbbVie to develop some of its oncology-related treatments. The company operates in only one segment which is drug development.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings