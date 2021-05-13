Infinity Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 21.05% year over year to ($0.15), which missed the estimate of ($0.12).

Revenue of $467,000 up by 9.11% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,150,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 13, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dtagi4zo

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $5.98

Company's 52-week low was at $0.78

Price action over last quarter: down 17.50%

Company Description

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel medicines for the treatment of specific cancers. The company's developed products and those under development include therapies targeting hematologic malignancies, or blood cancers; refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma; refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and solid tumors, including melanoma and non-small cell lung cancer. Infinity has a strategic partnership with AbbVie to develop some of its oncology-related treatments. The company operates in only one segment which is drug development.