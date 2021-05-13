 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Walt Disney's Stock Falls On Revenue Miss, Slower Disney+ Subscriber Growth
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 13, 2021 4:39pm   Comments
Share:
Walt Disney's Stock Falls On Revenue Miss, Slower Disney+ Subscriber Growth

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) reported second-quarter earnings after market close Thursday.

What Happened: Disney's revenue in the quarter was $15.6 billion, a year-over-year decline of 13%. The revenue figure came in lower than estimates of $15.9 billion.

The company reported adjusted earnings per share of 79 cents in the second quarter, up from 60 cents in the prior year’s second quarter.

Revenue in the Media & Entertainment segment was $12.4 billion, up 1% year-over-year. Parks, Experiences and Product segment revenue of $3.2 billion was down 44% year-over-year.

Related Link: Disney's Stock Needs The Magic of Volume: A Technical Look Ahead Of Earnings 

Disney Streaming Growth: The big highlight of the quarterly report could be the direct-to-consumer media segment that had revenue of $4 billion, up 59% year-over-year.

The DTC segment posted an operating loss of $0.3 billion, an improvement from a loss of $0.8 billion in last year’s same period.

Improvements at Hulu with stronger subscriber revenue growth and advertising sales and growth for ESPN+ were highlighted in the report.

Disney+ ended the second quarter with 103.6 million subscribers. The company had 94.9 million subscribers at the end of the first quarter.

The worrying number may be the average revenue per user for Disney+ fell to $3.99 in the second quarter, down 29% year-over-year. The decline came from the new Disney+Hotstar bundle for international customers that lowered the cost basis.

DIS Price Action: Shares of Disney are down 3.5% to $171.99 in after-hours trading Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIS)

Disney's Stock Needs The Magic Of Volume: A Technical Look Ahead Of Earnings
What's Happening With Disney Today?
Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Disney
Disney Could Be In Spotlight Today As Entertainment Giant Reports Earnings
Communication Services, Technology Sectors Lead Stocks Lower In Wednesday Selloff
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Following Wednesday's Sell-Off
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Disney Plus Disney+Earnings News Top Stories After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com