Recap: HTG Molecular Diagnostics Q1 Earnings

Shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) were flat after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 900.00% over the past year to ($0.80), which beat the estimate of ($1.02).

Revenue of $1,435,000 decreased by 35.51% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $1,690,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 13, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=144644

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $13.80

52-week low: $3.76

Price action over last quarter: down 34.16%

Company Description

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc is a commercial stage RNA platform-based life sciences company focused on advancing the promise of precision medicine. Its proprietary NGS-adapted chemistry and HTG EdgeSeq platform automates sample processing and can quickly, robustly and simultaneously profile hundreds or thousands of molecular targets using a relatively small amount of biological sample, in liquid or solid forms. Its products include instruments, consumables and software that combine to form its HTG EdgeSeq platform. The company's menu of HTG EdgeSeq molecular profiling panels is automated on its HTG EdgeSeq platform, applying genomic sequencing tools to quickly generate gene expression data using its simplified workflow for customers.