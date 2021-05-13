 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Jumps Over 500 Points; ContextLogic Shares Plunge

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 13, 2021 2:36pm   Comments
Share:

Toward the end of trading Thursday, the Dow traded up 1.57% to 34,115.36 while the NASDAQ rose 0.78% to 13,133.31. The S&P also rose, gaining 1.43% to 4,121.09.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 32,815,400 cases with around 583,690 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 23,703,660 cases and 258,310 deaths, while Brazil reported over 15,359,390 COVID-19 cases with 428,030 deaths. In total, there were at least 160,505,170 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 3,333,070 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Utilities shares climbed 1.7% on Thursday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás (NYSE: EBR), up 6%, and Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWRS), up 5%.

In trading on Thursday, energy shares fell 2%.

Top Headline

US initial jobless claims fell by 34,000 to 473,000 in the week ending May 8, recording the lowest level since the covid-19 pandemic first hit the market in March 2020.

 

Equities Trading UP

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX) shares shot up 15% to $8.81 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.

Shares of Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) got a boost, shooting 15% to $3.4050 after the company said it has acquired a premier health insurance agency, J.P. Kush and Associates, Inc.

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE: MPLN) shares were also up, gaining 16% to $7.15 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.

Check out these big movers of the day

Equities Trading DOWN

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ: ZVO) shares tumbled 39% to $2.13 after the company reported wider-than-expected Q1 loss.

Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) were down 25% to $8.66 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOK) was down, falling 24% to $1.16 after the company reported downbeat Q1 results.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 3.8% to $63.54, while gold traded up 0.1% to $1,823.70.

Silver traded down 0.7% Thursday to $27.06 while copper fell 1.3% to $4.6760.

Euro zone

European shares closed mixed today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 declined 0.14%, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.46% and the German DAX 30 gained 0.33%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.59%, French CAC 40 rose 0.14% and Italy’s FTSE MIB gained 0.14%.

Economics

US initial jobless claims fell by 34,000 to 473,000 in the week ending May 8, recording the lowest level since the covid-19 pandemic first hit the market in March 2020.

Producer prices increased 0.6% in April following a 1% increase in March.

US natural-gas supplies rose 71 billion cubic feet last week, the Energy Information Administration said.

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard is set to speak at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EBR + EVOK)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down 3%; Flux Power Shares Rise After Q3 Results
44 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Reports Positive Keytruda Data In Breast Cancer, Curis, Evoke Slump On Earnings, Qiagen's Rapid COVID-19 Antibody Test OK'ed For Emergency Use
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Penny Stocks Eurozone Commodities Small Cap Global Intraday Update

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com