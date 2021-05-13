 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Utz Brands Is Trading Lower Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 13, 2021 10:46am   Comments
Share:
Why Utz Brands Is Trading Lower Today

Utz Brands Inc (NYSE: UTZ) is trading lower Thursday after the company reported worse-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue.

Utz is a snack food company that produces a variety of potato chips, pretzels, and other snacks. 

What Happened: Utz reported first-quarter earnings of 13 cents per share, which came in below the estimate of 14 cents per share. It reported revenue of $269.2 million, which came in below the estimate of $274.87 million. 

“In the first quarter, we continued to execute against our value creation strategies to position the company for long-term success. Even as we lapped significant outperformance versus the category in the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, we are pleased with our Power brands’ sales momentum and the continued growth in our emerging and expansion geographies," said CEO Dylan Lissette.

Utz announced Tuesday it entered into an agreement to acquire Great Lakes Festida Holdings Inc, the owner and operator of Festida Foods, for $41 million.

Price Action: Utz traded as high as $30.09 and as low as $15.98 over a 52-week period. At last check Thursday, the stock was down 6.48% at $23.67.

Photo by Mr.TinDC from Flickr.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (UTZ)

Earnings Scheduled For May 13, 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Dylan Lissette why it's movingEarnings News Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com