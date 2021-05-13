Recap: Dynatronics Q3 Earnings

Shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) moved higher by 0.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 100.00% year over year to $0.00, which beat the estimate of ($0.08).

Revenue of $11,460,000 declined by 16.39% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $11,400,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Dynatronics hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 13, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2226/41100

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $2.56

Company's 52-week low was at $0.52

Price action over last quarter: down 29.61%

Company Overview

Dynatronics Corp is a United States-based company that is engaged in designing, manufacturing, and distributing advanced-technology medical devices, therapeutic and medical treatment tables, rehabilitation equipment, custom athletic training treatment tables and equipment, institutional cabinetry as well as other rehabilitation and therapy products and supplies. The company markets and sells its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, and other medical professionals and institutions. It offers customers a one-stop-shop for their medical equipment and supply needs, including electrotherapy, therapeutic ultrasound, phototherapy, rehabilitation products, treatment tables, customized training room products, and exercise products.