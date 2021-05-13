 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Vroom's Stock Is Vrooming Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 13, 2021 8:59am   Comments
Share:
Why Vroom's Stock Is Vrooming Today

Vroom Inc (NASDAQ: VRM) is trading higher Thursday morning after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings results.

Vroom offers an end-to-end e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. Used car sales have accelerated as the recent chip shortage limited the production of new vehicles.

What Happened: Vroom reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday after the close. The company reported an earnings loss of 57 cents per share, which beat the Street estimate for a loss of 63 cents per share. It reported quarterly revenue of $591.1 million, which beat the estimate of $518.19 million. 

“Vroom delivered record results in the first quarter of 2021, with total gross profit nearly doubling versus the same period in the prior year as we delivered exceptional growth and improving unit economics. Our strong results were led by robust e-commerce unit growth of 96%, coupled with accelerating e-commerce gross profit per unit through the quarter," said CEO Paul Hennessy.

Related Link: 26 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

VRM Price Action: Vroom traded as high as $75.49 and as low as $26.96 over a 52-week period. At last check Thursday, the stock was up 11% in premarket trading at $39.30.

Image by 200 Degrees from Pixabay.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VRM)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
26 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
10 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For May 12, 2021
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Paul Hennessy why it's movingEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com