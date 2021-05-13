PGT Innovations: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 3.57% over the past year to $0.27, which beat the estimate of $0.18.

Revenue of $271,092,000 higher by 23.11% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $253,050,000.

Outlook

PGTI raised FY21 sales guidance from $1 billion-$1.075 billion to $1.05 billion-$1.125 billion.

The company widened adjusted. EBITDA guidance from $175 million-$194 million to $175 million-$200 million.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 13, 2021

Time: 07:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/pgti/mediaframe/44850/indexr.html

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $28.11

52-week low: $9.70

Price action over last quarter: down 1.91%

Company Profile

PGT Innovations Inc is a leading manufacturer of impact-resistant aluminum and vinyl-framed windows and doors and offers a broad range of fully customizable window and door products. The company distributes products through multiple channels, including window distributors, building supply distributors, window replacement dealers, and enclosure contractors. The products are sold through authorized dealers and distributor networks in the states of the Caribbean, Florida, Canada, and in South and Central America but the majority of its revenue is generated from Florida.