Recap: OpGen Q1 Earnings

Shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) moved higher by 1.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 16.28% year over year to ($0.50), which missed the estimate of ($0.24).

Revenue of $829,716 higher by 34.49% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $1,330,000.

Outlook

OpGen hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

OpGen hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 13, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=144749

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $4.44

Company's 52-week low was at $1.63

Price action over last quarter: down 17.09%

Company Profile

OpGen Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It is developing molecular information products and services for healthcare settings, helping to guide clinicians with rapid and actionable information about life-threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by MDROs. Its proprietary DNA tests and informatics address the rising threat of antibiotic resistance by helping physicians and other healthcare providers optimize care decisions for patients with acute infections. The company's product candidates and services combine its Acuitas molecular diagnostics and Acuitas Lighthouse informatics platform for use with its curated MDRO knowledge base.