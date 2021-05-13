 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

TravelCenters Of America: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 13, 2021 7:30am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of TravelCenters Of America (NASDAQ:TA) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 210.00% over the past year to ($0.11), which missed the estimate of $0.02.

Revenue of $642,000,000 higher by 5.94% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $531,270,000.

Guidance

TravelCenters Of America hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 13, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1454542&tp_key=0857bc2acf

Price Action

52-week high: $35.99

52-week low: $8.15

Price action over last quarter: down 5.12%

Company Overview

TravelCenters Of America Inc is a US-based company which operates travel centers and standalone restaurants. It operated or franchised several travel centers, few standalone truck service facilities, and some standalone restaurants. The company's customers include trucking fleets and their drivers, independent truck drivers, highway and local motorists and casual diners. It generates revenue from fuel operations, non-fuel operations, rents, royalties and other fees from tenants and franchisees.

 

Related Articles (TA)

Earnings Scheduled For May 13, 2021
TravelCenters Of America: Q1 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For May 3, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 27, 2021
Truck Talk: No Fuelin' Around Edition
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com