TravelCenters Of America: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of TravelCenters Of America (NASDAQ:TA) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 210.00% over the past year to ($0.11), which missed the estimate of $0.02.

Revenue of $642,000,000 higher by 5.94% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $531,270,000.

Guidance

TravelCenters Of America hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 13, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1454542&tp_key=0857bc2acf

Price Action

52-week high: $35.99

52-week low: $8.15

Price action over last quarter: down 5.12%

Company Overview

TravelCenters Of America Inc is a US-based company which operates travel centers and standalone restaurants. It operated or franchised several travel centers, few standalone truck service facilities, and some standalone restaurants. The company's customers include trucking fleets and their drivers, independent truck drivers, highway and local motorists and casual diners. It generates revenue from fuel operations, non-fuel operations, rents, royalties and other fees from tenants and franchisees.