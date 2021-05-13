 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For May 13, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 13, 2021 4:41am   Comments
5 Stocks To Watch For May 13, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Alibaba Group Holding Ltd – ADR (NYSE: BABA) to report quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $28.11 billion before the opening bell. Alibaba shares rose 0.5% to $220.98 in after-hours trading.
  • Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ: FTEK) reported upbeat results for its first quarter on Wednesday. Fuel Tech shares surged 21.6% to $2.36 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) to have earned $0.28 per share on revenue of $15.87 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Disney shares gained 0.3% to $178.45 in after-hours trading.

  • Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE: BOOT) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Boot Barn shares climbed 6.5% to $72.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) to post quarterly earnings at $2.99 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion after the closing bell. Coinbase shares fell 4.8% to $270.01 in after-hours trading.

