5 Stocks To Watch For May 13, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Alibaba Group Holding Ltd – ADR (NYSE: BABA) to report quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $28.11 billion before the opening bell. Alibaba shares rose 0.5% to $220.98 in after-hours trading.

Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ: FTEK) reported upbeat results for its first quarter on Wednesday. Fuel Tech shares surged 21.6% to $2.36 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) to have earned $0.28 per share on revenue of $15.87 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Disney shares gained 0.3% to $178.45 in after-hours trading.

