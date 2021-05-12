Flexion Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 40.00% year over year to ($0.57), which missed the estimate of ($0.52).

Revenue of $24,589,000 higher by 22.17% year over year, which missed the estimate of $24,770,000.

Guidance

Flexion Therapeutics hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $120,000,000 and $130,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 12, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6ze4ceea

Technicals

52-week high: $14.39

Company's 52-week low was at $6.71

Price action over last quarter: down 36.46%

Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics Inc is a United States-based specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of novel, local therapies. The company specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions beginning with osteoarthritis. The products offered by company are zilretta which is used for enhancing the clinical effect of intra-articular corticosteroid treatment.