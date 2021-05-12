Flexion Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 40.00% year over year to ($0.57), which missed the estimate of ($0.52).
Revenue of $24,589,000 higher by 22.17% year over year, which missed the estimate of $24,770,000.
Guidance
Flexion Therapeutics hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $120,000,000 and $130,000,000.
Details Of The Call
Date: May 12, 2021
Time: 04:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6ze4ceea
Technicals
52-week high: $14.39
Company's 52-week low was at $6.71
Price action over last quarter: down 36.46%
Company Profile
Flexion Therapeutics Inc is a United States-based specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of novel, local therapies. The company specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions beginning with osteoarthritis. The products offered by company are zilretta which is used for enhancing the clinical effect of intra-articular corticosteroid treatment.
