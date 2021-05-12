 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Flexion Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 12, 2021 5:05pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 40.00% year over year to ($0.57), which missed the estimate of ($0.52).

Revenue of $24,589,000 higher by 22.17% year over year, which missed the estimate of $24,770,000.

Guidance

Flexion Therapeutics hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $120,000,000 and $130,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 12, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6ze4ceea

Technicals

52-week high: $14.39

Company's 52-week low was at $6.71

Price action over last quarter: down 36.46%

Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics Inc is a United States-based specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of novel, local therapies. The company specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions beginning with osteoarthritis. The products offered by company are zilretta which is used for enhancing the clinical effect of intra-articular corticosteroid treatment.

 

Related Articles (FLXN)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Minerva, InflaRx Report Positive Data Readouts, Lucira COVID-19 Test Kit Available On Amazon, Decision Day For Heron
Earnings Scheduled For May 12, 2021
Earnings Preview: Flexion Therapeutics
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine For Adolescents, Lilly Strikes R&D Collaboration, Vaccine Stocks Novavax, Inovio Sink On Earnings
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
The Week Ahead In Biotech (May 9-15): Heron, Apellis FDA Decisions, Presentations and Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings