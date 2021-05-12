MannKind: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 25.00% over the past year to ($0.05), which missed the estimate of ($0.04).

Revenue of $17,436,000 rose by 7.40% year over year, which beat the estimate of $15,660,000.

Guidance

MannKind hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 12, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.mannkindcorp.com%2Fevents-and-presentations&eventid=3117243&sessionid=1&key=EBE7C0A7BEFAC41E0FA0A2D896AB47F6®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $6.25

Company's 52-week low was at $1.14

Price action over last quarter: down 29.07%

Company Description

MannKind Corp is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with diseases such as diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension. Its approved product, Afrezza (insulin human) Inhalation Powder, is an ultra-rapid-acting inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. The product consists of a dry powder formulation of human insulin delivered from a small portable inhaler.