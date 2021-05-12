Recap: Zovio Q1 Earnings

Shares of Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were unchanged 0.00% over the past year to ($0.10), which missed the estimate of ($0.01).

Revenue of $76,859,000 declined by 21.47% year over year, which beat the estimate of $76,100,000.

Outlook

Zovio hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Zovio hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 12, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.zovio.com%2F&eventid=3081859&sessionid=1&key=B686AC3AB64053AEF48D0F3F887F2937®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $7.34

Company's 52-week low was at $1.91

Price action over last quarter: down 40.40%

Company Overview

Zovio Inc is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. It has developed tools for faculty and administration. The company's Faculty Management System (FMS) supports faculty onboarding, scheduling, payroll, professional development, faculty credentials, and more.