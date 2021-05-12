1Life Healthcare: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 27.50% year over year to ($0.29), which missed the estimate of ($0.15).

Revenue of $121,352,000 rose by 54.09% year over year, which beat the estimate of $116,240,000.

Looking Ahead

One Medical Sees Q2 Sales $111M-$118M vs $117.4M Est., Sees FY21 Sales $465M-$485M vs $482.44M Est.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 12, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hvgp6c4x

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $59.82

52-week low: $23.37

Price action over last quarter: down 27.13%

Company Description

1Life Healthcare Inc is a membership-based health care platform. It offers digital health. The company generates revenue through software subscription by providing it to consumers, employers, health networks and insurers.