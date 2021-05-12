 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

1Life Healthcare: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 12, 2021 4:40pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 27.50% year over year to ($0.29), which missed the estimate of ($0.15).

Revenue of $121,352,000 rose by 54.09% year over year, which beat the estimate of $116,240,000.

Looking Ahead

One Medical Sees Q2 Sales $111M-$118M vs $117.4M Est., Sees FY21 Sales $465M-$485M vs $482.44M Est.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 12, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hvgp6c4x

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $59.82

52-week low: $23.37

Price action over last quarter: down 27.13%

Company Description

1Life Healthcare Inc is a membership-based health care platform. It offers digital health. The company generates revenue through software subscription by providing it to consumers, employers, health networks and insurers.

 

Related Articles (ONEM)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For May 12, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 3, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 15, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings