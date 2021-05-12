NV5 Global: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 4.76% over the past year to $0.88, which beat the estimate of $0.84.

Revenue of $153,095,000 declined by 8.30% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $161,280,000.

Guidance

NV5 Sees FY21 Adj. EPS $4.05-$4.45 vs $4.00 Est., Sales $695M-$720M vs $693.04M Est.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 12, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3079356/A6DD8D3E1B9DDD987CB9A2239E2513CE

Technicals

52-week high: $109.39

Company's 52-week low was at $37.56

Price action over last quarter: down 22.09%

Company Description

NV5 Global Inc is a provider of professional and technical engineering and consulting services, offering solutions to public and private sector clients in the energy, transportation, water, government, hospitality, education, healthcare, commercial and residential markets. It helps clients with plan, design, build, test, certify, and manages a wide variety of projects. The company provides a wide range of services, including, construction quality assurance, surveying, and mapping, design, consulting, program and construction management, permitting, planning, and compliance certification. The operating business segments are Infrastructure and Building, Technology & Sciences. The maximum revenue derives from the Infrastructure segment.