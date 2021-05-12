Salarius Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 72.73% year over year to ($0.06), which missed the estimate of ($0.05).

Revenue of $1,269,000 up by 12.00% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $1,370,000.

Guidance

Salarius Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 12, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hfn84zq4

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $3.50

52-week low: $0.63

Price action over last quarter: down 18.95%

Company Overview

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing effective treatments for cancers with high, unmet medical need. It is engaged in developing treatments for cancers caused by dysregulated gene expression. The company's lead epigenetic-based technology, seclidemstat (SP-2577) is a small molecule, administered orally, that inhibits the epigenetic enzyme lysine specific demethylase 1.