Lemonade Falls After Q1 Earnings, Nears Key Support Level

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) shares were falling Wednesday morning following the company’s earnings report; the insurance company reported a wider-than-expected first-quarter net loss.

Lemonade posted a first-quarter net loss of $49 million or 81 cents per share. Analysts expected the company to report a net loss of 78 cents per share per share.

The company saw total revenue of $23.5 million, exceeding Street expectations of $21.9 million.

Lemonade was down 16.7% at $61.51 at last check.

Lemonade Daily Chart Analysis

Lemonade shares recently broke out of what technical traders may call a descending triangle pattern and are now looking to find support at a previous area of support.

The stock is trading below both the 50-day moving average (green), and below the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating sentiment in the stock has been bearish.

The price may find resistance near each of these moving averages in the future.

Key Lemonade Levels To Watch

The stock was trading in a descending triangle pattern before breaking below the support and seeing a push lower. Shares are now looking to find support near an old level where support was previously found.

The $60 level is an area the stock was able to hold as support in the late months of 2020. This level could hold as support again in the future.

After breaking below the support level of $80 in the descending triangle pattern, the stock may find resistance near $80 and struggle to cross back above this level for a time.

What’s Next For Lemonade?

Bullish technical traders would like to see the stock bounce near the $60 level and start heading back up.

Bullish traders would like to see the stock begin to form higher lows toward the $80 level before eventually breaking above it. A break may let the stock see a further upward push.

Bearish technical traders would like to see the stock fail to hold the $60 level as support. If the stock is unable to hold the $60 level, it may see a further downward push.