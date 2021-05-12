 Skip to main content

Why Did Neonode Stock Plunge After Q1 Earnings?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 12, 2021 11:51am   Comments
Why Did Neonode Stock Plunge After Q1 Earnings?
  • Neonode Inc (NASDAQ: NEONreported first-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 28.7% year-on-year to $1.7 million, missing the analyst consensus of $1.83 million.
  • HMI Solutions revenues rose 9.9% Y/Y to $1.3 million from higher license fees from its automotive customers.
  • The HMI Products revenues rose 226.8% Y/Y to $0.4 million from growing market demand for contactless touch solutions for elevators and self-service kiosks.
  • Gross margin contracted 1,320 basis points to 83.4% due to the change in the mix of the components of overall revenue with an increase in the relatively lower margin sales of sensor modules.
  • Net loss rose by 60% Y/Y to ($1.6 million), with an EPS loss of ($0.14), missing the analyst consensus of ($0.12) loss.
  • The company generated $2 million in operating cash flow and held $9.5 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Neon inked an agreement with B. Riley Securities on May 10 to sell shares worth up to $25 million.
  • Price action: NEON shares traded lower by 9.44% at $7.10 on the last check Wednesday.

