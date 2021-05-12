Earnings Outlook for Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, May 13. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts predict Extraction Oil & Gas will report earnings of $0.11 per share on revenue of $171.36 million. In the same quarter last year, Extraction Oil & Gas reported a loss per share of $0.03 on sales of $165.19 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 466.67% increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 3.74% from the year-ago period. Extraction Oil & Gas's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.11 -0.21 EPS Actual -1.72 -0.03 Revenue Estimate 161.00 M 222.00 M Revenue Actual 171.36 M 165.19 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Extraction Oil & Gas were trading at $46.84 as of May 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 15712.19%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Extraction Oil & Gas is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.