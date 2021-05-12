 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Wendy's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 12, 2021 9:10am   Comments
Share:
Why Wendy's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Wendy's Co (NASDAQ: WEN) is trading higher Wednesday morning after the fast food chain announced better-than-expected earnings results.

What Happened: Wendy's announced earnings of 20 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 14 cents per share, and revenue of $460.2 million, which beat the estimate of $444.31 million.

Wendy's raised its quarterly dividend from 9 cents per share to 10 cents per share. The company also added $50 million to its share buyback, bringing the total repurchase to $150 million.

See Also: Wendy's Adds Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger To Menu

“We are increasing our 2021 financial outlook meaningfully across all key financial metrics, driven by an outstanding first quarter that underscores our continued momentum and the overall strength of our business,” said Todd Penegor, president and CEO of Wendy's.

Price Action: Wendy's traded as high as $24.91 and as low as $18.86 over a 52-week period. At last check Wednesday, the stock was up 4.74% in premarket trading at $23.88.

Photo courtesy of Wendy's.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WEN)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Wendy's: Q1 Earnings Insights
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Fall; Inflation Data In Focus
5 Stocks To Watch For May 12, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For May 12, 2021
Earnings Outlook For Wendy's
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingEarnings News Dividends Buybacks Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com