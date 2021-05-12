 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Unity Software Is Trading Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 12, 2021 9:08am   Comments
Share:
Why Unity Software Is Trading Higher Today

Unity Software Inc (NYSE: U) is trading higher Wednesday morning after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings and revenue.

What Happened: Unity reported first-quarter financial results after the close Tuesday. The company reported an earnings loss of 10 cents, which beat the estimate for an earnings loss of 12 cents. It reported revenue of $234.77 million, which beat the estimate of $216.6 million. Unity increased its guidance for full-year 2021 by $50 million.

Related Link: Cathie Wood Is Loading Up On These Four Tech Stocks In 2021

“Our first quarter results are reflective of the powerful transition from linear 2D to real-time 3D, which is one of the most important changes in how people interact with technology. We believe that real-time 3D will continue to grow at an accelerated pace and achieve massive scale," said John Riccitiello, president and CEO of Unity.

Stifel analyst Tom Roderick upgraded Unity from Hold to Buy and announced a $125 price target.

Price Action: Unity traded as high as $174.94 and as low as $65.11 over a 52-week period. At last check Wednesday, the stock was up 5.28% at $89.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (U)

Cathie Wood Loads Up $57M In Palantir As Stock Stages Reversal On Q1 Earnings Beat
Earnings Scheduled For May 11, 2021
Cathie Wood Loads Up Another $28M Worth Of Shares In Alibaba Rival JD.Com
Cathie Wood Slashes Apple Stake To Half — Also Trims Google, Fastly: What You Need To Know
Cathie Wood Loaded Up Further On Skillz On Earnings Day
Cathie Wood Loads Up More On Alibaba Rivals Pinduoduo, JD — Also Adds Skillz
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingEarnings News Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com