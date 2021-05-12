Recap: MasterCraft Boat Q3 Earnings
Shares of MasterCraft Boat Hldgs (NASDAQ:MCFT) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 119.57% year over year to $1.01, which beat the estimate of $0.70.
Revenue of $147,854,000 rose by 44.16% year over year, which beat the estimate of $138,970,000.
Outlook
MasterCraft Boat sees FY21 sales growth approaching 40%.
Details Of The Call
Date: May 12, 2021
Time: 08:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/adppvz68
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $32.25
52-week low: $9.46
Price action over last quarter: Up 3.06%
Company Profile
MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and markets performance sport boats and outboard boats. The company is based in the United States and operates in two brand-specific segments. The MasterCraft segment generates most of the company's revenue and includes inboard boats for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing. The NauticStar segment includes outboard boats for fishing and recreational boating. Most of the company's sales are made in North America.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News