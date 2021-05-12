Recap: MasterCraft Boat Q3 Earnings

Shares of MasterCraft Boat Hldgs (NASDAQ:MCFT) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 119.57% year over year to $1.01, which beat the estimate of $0.70.

Revenue of $147,854,000 rose by 44.16% year over year, which beat the estimate of $138,970,000.

Outlook

MasterCraft Boat sees FY21 sales growth approaching 40%.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 12, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $32.25

52-week low: $9.46

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.06%

Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and markets performance sport boats and outboard boats. The company is based in the United States and operates in two brand-specific segments. The MasterCraft segment generates most of the company's revenue and includes inboard boats for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing. The NauticStar segment includes outboard boats for fishing and recreational boating. Most of the company's sales are made in North America.