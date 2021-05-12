 Skip to main content

Why Grocery Outlet Holding's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 12, 2021 9:13am   Comments
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (NASDAQ: GO) is trading lower Wednesday morning after the company issued weak guidance. 

What Happened: Grocery Outlet Holding announces first-quarter financial results on Tuesday after the close. The company announced earnings of 23 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 22 cents per share. It reported revenue of $752.5 million, which came in below the estimate of $757.63 million.

The company issued guidance in which it expects comparable-store sales in the second quarter to be in the negative low double digits.

"While it remains difficult to forecast the near term environment, we remain bullish for the future and continue to expand our footprint and invest in the business to deliver on our long-term algorithm," said Charles Bracher, CFO of Grocery Outlet Holding.

Deutsche Bank downgraded Grocery Outlet Holding from Buy to Hold and announced a $37 price target.

Price Action: Grocery Outlet Holding traded as high as $48.67 and as low as $31.81 over a 52-week period. The stock was down 13.4% in premarket trading at $35.10.

Latest Ratings for GO

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
May 2021Craig-HallumDowngradesBuyHold
May 2021Deutsche BankDowngradesBuyHold

