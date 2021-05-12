 Skip to main content

Wendy's: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 12, 2021 7:09am   Comments
Shares of Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) rose 0.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 122.22% year over year to $0.20, which beat the estimate of $0.14.

Revenue of $460,203,000 higher by 13.64% year over year, which beat the estimate of $444,310,000.

Outlook

Wendy's sees FY21 adjusted EPS of $0.72-$0.74.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 12, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.irwendys.com%2F&eventid=3082340&sessionid=1&key=FB0151E76733283128BE8B60F936C6BE&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $24.91

52-week low: $18.86

Price action over last quarter: Up 18.52%

Company Description

The Wendy's Co is a quick-service restaurant franchisor, operating restaurants under the brand name Wendy's. The company operates in three segments namely Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. Wendy's are known for its hamburger sandwiches in the United States and Canada. Other than sandwiches, their menu also offers chicken nuggets, chilli, French fries, baked potatoes, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, Frosty desserts, and kids' meals. Wendy's are also present in various other foreign countries and U.S. territories. Revenues are generated from sales at own restaurants as well as from franchise-related royalties, rents, and fees from Wendy's. The majority of the revenue is generated from Wendy's U.S. segment.

 

