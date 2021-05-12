 Skip to main content

Wolverine World Wide: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 12, 2021 7:06am   Comments
Shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) fell 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 42.86% over the past year to $0.40, which were in line with the estimate of $0.40.

Revenue of $510,700,000 rose by 16.25% year over year, which missed the estimate of $511,780,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $1.95 and $2.10.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $2,240,000,000 and $2,300,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 12, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=144249

Technicals

52-week high: $44.74

52-week low: $15.56

Price action over last quarter: Up 22.29%

Company Description

Wolverine World Wide Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing, sourcing, marketing, licensing and distributing branded footwear, apparel and accessories. The company's portfolio of brands is organized into the two operating segments of, Wolverine Michigan Group, which is the key revenue-generating segment, consisting of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear; and Wolverine Boston Group, consisting of Sperry footwear, Saucony footwear and apparel, Keds footwear and the Kids' footwear business. It derives prime revenue from the United States.

 

