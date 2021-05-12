Recap: OneSpaWorld Q1 Earnings

Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings (NASDAQ:OSW) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 750.00% over the past year to ($0.17), which beat the estimate of ($0.20).

Revenue of $5,590,000 decreased by 95.11% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,800,000.

Looking Ahead

OneSpaWorld Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

OneSpaWorld Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 12, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=144752

Price Action

52-week high: $12.03

52-week low: $4.43

Price action over last quarter: down 11.71%

Company Overview

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd is an operator of health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and operator of health and wellness centers at destination resorts worldwide. It offers a suite of premium health, fitness, beauty and wellness services and products. The services provided by the company include body, salon, and skincare services and products, fitness classes and personal fitness training and pain management, detoxifying programs and comprehensive body composition analyses among others. The company has only one single segment of Maritime and Destination Resorts.