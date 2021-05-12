Recap: Circor International Q1 Earnings

Shares of Circor International (NYSE:CIR) rose 1.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 20.00% year over year to $0.24, which were in line with the estimate of $0.24.

Revenue of $180,655,000 decreased by 6.01% year over year, which missed the estimate of $187,950,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.10 and $2.30.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 12, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/epxgwn9t

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $43.20

52-week low: $9.31

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.05%

Company Description

Circor International Inc designs, manufacture, and markets differentiated technology products and sub-systems. The company has two reportable business segments: Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. Some of its products are positive displacement pumps, motors, specialty centrifugal pumps, metering pumps, switches, automatic recirculating valves, control & actuators valves, and high-pressure pneumatic systems. It derives the majority of its revenues from the Industrial segment. Circor's geographical segments are Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; North America; and others.