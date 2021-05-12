Veru: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share fell 300.00% over the past year to ($0.04), which were in line with the estimate of ($0.04).
Revenue of $13,340,000 higher by 34.16% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $14,290,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: May 12, 2021
Time: 08:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=VV1xc3KL
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $24.57
52-week low: $2.30
Price action over last quarter: down 60.22%
Company Description
Veru Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on urology and oncology. It develops prescription products for benign prostatic hyperplasia hot flashes associated with cancer treatment, male infertility, and novel chemotherapies for a variety of cancers. The company currently operates in two reporting segments: Sexual health business and Research & development. Some of its products include Zuclomiphene, Veru-111, Veru-100, FC2, and Roman Swipes. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the United States.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News