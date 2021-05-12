 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: China Automotive Systems Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 12, 2021 7:08am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) decreased 4.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 0.00% over the past year to $0.10, which beat the estimate of $0.03.

Revenue of $130,341,000 up by 77.20% year over year, which beat the estimate of $116,780,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $485,000,000 and $485,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 12, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://www.caasauto.com/#/ir/events

Price Action

52-week high: $13.69

Company's 52-week low was at $1.61

Price action over last quarter: down 15.82%

Company Profile

China Automotive Systems Inc is a holding company. The firm through its subsidiary is a supplier of power steering systems and components to China automotive industry. Its product offering encompasses a full range of auto parts incorporated into steering systems for both passenger automobiles and commercial vehicles. The company offers four separate series, more than 300 models of power steering including rack and pinion power steering, integral power steering, electronic power steering and manual steering, steering columns, steering oil pumps, and steering hoses. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from China.

 

Related Articles (CAAS)

Earnings Scheduled For May 12, 2021
Earnings Outlook For China Automotive Systems
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
China Automotive Systems: Q4 Earnings Insights
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com