5 Stocks To Watch For May 12, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 12, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Wendys Co (NASDAQ: WEN) to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $444.31 million before the opening bell. Wendys shares rose 0.8% to $22.97 in after-hours trading.
  • Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) lowered its guidance for the third quarter. However, the company said expects to exceed the high end of its FY21 guidance. Intuit shares fell 0.6% to $392.54 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ: DOX) to have earned $1.13 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Amdocs shares rose 2.1% to $76.40 in after-hours trading.

  • Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter. The company also said it sees FY22 earnings of $1.34 per share and net revenue of $6.8 billion. Electronic Arts shares gained 2% to $144.20 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ: WISH) to report a quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $743.09 million after the closing bell. ContextLogic shares rose 1.8% to $11.99 in after-hours trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

