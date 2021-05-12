Earnings Scheduled For May 12, 2021
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $570.79 million.
• Zealand Pharma (NASDAQ:ZEAL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.01 per share on revenue of $9.89 million.
• American Well (NYSE:AMWL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $58.75 million.
• Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $492.10 million.
• TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $130.30 million.
• Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $350.23 million.
• Radius Global Infr (NASDAQ:RADI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $21.18 million.
• Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• SFL Corp (NYSE:SFL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $106.92 million.
• Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $27.17 million.
• IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $40.00 thousand.
• OneSpaWorld Holdings (NASDAQ:OSW) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $3.80 million.
• Comstock Mining (AMEX:LODE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $310.00 thousand.
• Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $8.31 million.
• Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $49.04 million.
• China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $116.78 million.
• Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $546.08 million.
• Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $433.49 million.
• BRF (NYSE:BRFS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $1.97 billion.
• Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $444.31 million.
• Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $511.78 million.
• Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.31 million.
• Superior Drilling (AMEX:SDPI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $2.07 million.
• Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $191.81 million.
• GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $26.35 million.
• IT Tech Packaging (AMEX:ITP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $314.95 million.
• Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $345.20 million.
• Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $14.29 million.
• HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $3.97 million.
• Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.64 per share on revenue of $295.05 million.
• Summit Wireless (NASDAQ:WISA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $1.26 million.
• LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $4.19 million.
• APi Gr (NYSE:APG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $771.37 million.
• Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.78 per share on revenue of $17.10 million.
• Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $30.00 million.
• Circor International (NYSE:CIR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $187.95 million.
• MasterCraft Boat Hldgs (NASDAQ:MCFT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $138.97 million.
• SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Cresud SACIF (NASDAQ:CRESY) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $30.99 million.
• Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $547.88 million.
• Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $20.02 million.
• Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $94.51 million.
• Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $46.40 million.
• Datto Holding (NYSE:MSP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $143.03 million.
• MedAvail Holdings (NASDAQ:MDVL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $3.72 million.
• Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $4.44 million.
• BTRS Holdings (NASDAQ:BTRS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $32.16 million.
• Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.68 per share on revenue of $76.70 million.
• YPF (NYSE:YPF) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• American Res (NASDAQ:AREC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $4.10 million.
• StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $109.65 million.
• Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.37 million.
• Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE:SPB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $747.27 million.
• Innovative Solutions (NASDAQ:ISSC) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $830.00 thousand.
• Alexco Resource (AMEX:AXU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $7.92 million.
• Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $271.00 million.
• Largo Resources (NASDAQ:LGO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $47.54 million.
• Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $2.64 million.
• Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $11.67 million.
• iPath Series B Carbon Exchange-Traded Notes (NYSE:GRN) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $24.77 million.
• ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $14.58 million.
• Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $59.36 million.
• MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $15.66 million.
• Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $232.86 million.
• Charah Solns (NYSE:CHRA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $51.10 million.
• Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $250.91 million.
• A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.20 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.
• ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $48.85 million.
• PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Compass (NYSE:COMP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $968.67 million.
• ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $48.38 million.
• Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $76.54 million.
• Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $77.18 million.
• Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $164.59 million.
• ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $743.09 million.
• Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $89.15 million.
• 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $116.24 million.
• Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $5.99 million.
• Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $5.53 million.
• Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $35.10 million.
• Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $182.23 million.
• Priority Tech Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $106.09 million.
• cbdMD (AMEX:YCBD) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $12.63 million.
• Total (NYSE:TOT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $101.00 million.
• Intercorp Financial Servs (NYSE:IFS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $346.00 million.
• Montrose Environmental Gr (NYSE:MEG) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $95.36 million.
• Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $175.51 million.
• GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $87.14 million.
• Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $400.00 thousand.
• Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.81 per share on revenue of $2.77 million.
• Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $138.06 million.
• Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $20.84 million.
• Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.63 per share on revenue of $518.19 million.
• Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $2.60 million.
• NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $161.28 million.
• Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $15.48 million.
• Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $150.00 thousand.
• Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $600.00 thousand.
• Avino Silver & Gold Mines (AMEX:ASM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $2.32 million.
• Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $171.50 million.
• Repro-Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $5.10 million.
• RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $76.10 million.
• Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $248.41 million.
• Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.
• Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• View (NASDAQ:VIEW) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
Posted-In: BZI-UE Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets