Recap: PaySign Q1 Earnings

Shares of PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 160.00% year over year to ($0.03), which missed the estimate of $0.01.

Revenue of $6,279,000 declined by 40.63% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $7,240,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $29,000,000 and $32,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 11, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/pays/mediaframe/44793/indexl.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $10.98

52-week low: $3.41

Price action over last quarter: down 27.79%

Company Overview

PaySign Inc is a prepaid debit card payment solutions provider as well as an integrated payment processor that has many prepaid debit cards in its portfolio. It designs and develops payment solutions, prepaid card programs, and customized payment services. Through the platform, it provides services including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service. It manages programs for many of the pharmaceutical manufacturers with co-pay assistance products designed to maximize new patient acquisition, retention, and adherence.