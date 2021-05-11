Recap: Syndax Pharmaceuticals Q1 Earnings
Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 3.57% year over year to ($0.54), which beat the estimate of ($0.65).
Revenue of $379,000 unchanged by 0.00% year over year, which beat the estimate of $220,000.
Guidance
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Sees Q2 Research 7 Development Expenses To be $30M-$35M And FY21 $90M-$100M
Conference Call Details
Date: May 11, 2021
Time: 04:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4gwngoxq
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $27.85
Company's 52-week low was at $13.02
Price action over last quarter: down 28.18%
Company Profile
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of combination therapies in multiple cancer indications. The company's product candidates are entinostat which has direct effects on both cancer cells and immune regulatory cells, and SNDX-6352, an anti-CSF-1R monoclonal antibody, to enhance the body's immune response on tumors that have shown sensitivity to immunotherapy. Business activity of the group is primarily functioned through the region of United States.
