Opiant Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 65.00% over the past year to ($0.66), which beat the estimate of ($0.71).

Revenue of $6,387,000 up by 49.12% year over year, which beat the estimate of $5,290,000.

Guidance

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Says Based On Mid-Range Of FY21 Guidance For Sales Of NARCAN Says Continues To See FY21 Royalty Revenue From Sale Of NARCAN Nasal Spray Of ~$27.8M

Conference Call Details

Date: May 11, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=144300

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $14.98

Company's 52-week low was at $6.79

Price action over last quarter: down 6.20%

Company Overview

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company operating in the US. It develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company has developed NARCAN, a Nasal Spray for treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. The company's pipeline includes medicines in development for Opioid Overdose Reversal (OOR), Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) and Acute Cannabinoid Overdose (ACO). The majority of the revenue is generated in the form of Royalty and licensing.