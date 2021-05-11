Recap: Sientra Q1 Earnings

Shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) rose 10.7% in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 82.46% over the past year to ($0.10), which beat the estimate of ($0.27).

Revenue of $23,236,000 up by 37.23% year over year, which beat the estimate of $18,780,000.

Guidance

Sientra Sees FY21 Guidance In Breast Products From Net Sales $72M-$76M

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 11, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ey5637f7

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $8.93

Company's 52-week low was at $2.20

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.94%

Company Description

Sientra Inc is a part of the healthcare sector in the United States. Its business involves the provision of silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures. Its operating segments are Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands' OPUS, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM. The miraDry segment focuses on sales of the miraDry System and bioTips. Geographically, the firm generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.