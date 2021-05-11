Recap: Iridex Q1 Earnings

Shares of Iridex (NASDAQ:IRIX) were flat after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 16.67% year over year to ($0.14), which were in line with the estimate of ($0.14).

Revenue of $11,959,000 rose by 32.57% year over year, which beat the estimate of $9,900,000.

Guidance

Iridex hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $48,000,000 and $51,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 11, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/z5eucr6w

Price Action

52-week high: $9.71

52-week low: $1.46

Price action over last quarter: down 2.16%

Company Overview

IRIDEX Corp is involved in the business of developing, manufacturing and marketing laser-based medical systems, delivery devices and consumable instrumentation for ophthalmology. Its products include Lasers, Laser delivery devices, Glaucoma devices, Retinal surgical instruments, Veterinary and ENT products. The firm also powers its products with its proprietary Micropulse technology. The company operates in only one reportable segment, Ophthalmology. It derives revenues from the sale of consoles, delivery devices, consumables, service and support activities. The geographical segments of the company include the United States, Europe, the Americas, excluding the U.S and Asia/Pacific Rim.