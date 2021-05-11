Recap: Houlihan Lokey Q4 Earnings
Shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 57.29% over the past year to $1.51, which beat the estimate of $1.14.
Revenue of $500,704,000 rose by 65.42% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $370,300,000.
Guidance
Houlihan Lokey hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Details Of The Call
Date: May 11, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/hli/mediaframe/44702/indexr.html
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $73.26
Company's 52-week low was at $52.84
Price action over last quarter: Up 1.60%
Company Overview
Houlihan Lokey Inc is an investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, valuation, and strategic consulting. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company operates in three segments. In the Corporate Finance business segment, it provides M&A and capital markets advisory services. Through the Financial Restructuring business segment, the company advises on some of the complex restructurings around the world. Financial and Valuation Advisory Services business segment provides valuation and financial opinion, and financial and strategic consulting practices in the United States.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings