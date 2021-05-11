Recap: Textainer Group Holdings Q1 Earnings

Shares of Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE:TGH) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 582.35% year over year to $1.16, which beat the estimate of $0.91.

Revenue of $169,244,000 up by 16.34% year over year, which missed the estimate of $182,880,000.

Looking Ahead

Textainer Group Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Textainer Group Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 11, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=144501

Technicals

52-week high: $31.73

52-week low: $7.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.22%

Company Overview

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd is an intermodal container leasing company providing customers globally, including international shipping lines and other leases. The firm's operating segments are Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. Its geographical segments are Asia, Europe, North/South America, and other international countries. Textainer generates the majority of its revenue from lease rental income.