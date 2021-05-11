Recap: Harrow Health Q1 Earnings

Shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 102.00% year over year to $0.01, which beat the estimate of ($0.03).

Revenue of $15,443,000 up by 30.68% year over year, which beat the estimate of $14,000,000.

Guidance

Harrow Health hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Harrow Health hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 11, 2021

Time: 04:45 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=IiSNKwzh

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $11.10

52-week low: $3.63

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.97%

Company Description

Harrow Health Inc is an ophthalmology-focused pharmaceutical company. The company is specialized in the development, production, and sale of medications that offer competitive advantages and serve unmet needs in the marketplace. Its cornerstone of ophthalmology program consists of proprietary Dropless Therapy injectable and LessDrops topical formulations that are designed to address patient compliance issues and provide other compelling medical and economic benefits.