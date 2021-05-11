 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What's Going On With SailPoint Technologies Stock?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 11, 2021 11:25am   Comments
Share:

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE: SAIL) shares are trading lower by 3.5% at $42.74 after the company reported breakeven first-quarter EPS, down from $0.04 year over year, along with worse-than-expected first-quarter sales results.

Sailpoint company also issued second-quarter and 2021 EPS guidance below estimates.

SailPoint is a U.S.-based company that acts as a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. It mainly designs, develops, and markets identity governance software that helps organizations govern user access to critical systems and data.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SAIL)

30 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
10 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For May 10, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingEarnings News Short Ideas Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com