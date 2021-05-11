 Skip to main content

What's Going On With Virgin Galactic Today?
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 11, 2021 11:24am   Comments
Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) is trading lower Tuesday morning after the company reported zero revenue and losses per share that nearly doubled the estimates.

What Happened: On Monday after the close, the company reported an earnings loss of 55 cents per share, which came in below the estimate for a loss of 27 cents per share. The company reported its fourth consecutive quarter of zero revenue. Virgin Galactic said the timing of its next flight test is being evaluated.

Related Link: Virgin Galactic Stock Loses Altitude After Q1 Earnings: What Investors Need To Know

“We continue to make strides towards our strategic objectives and have solid momentum as we focus on completing our flight test program. We are committed to delivering one of the world's most unique and transformational customer experiences, with safety at the core of everything we do," said Michael Colglazier, CEO of Virgin Galactic.

On CNBC's "Squawk On The Street," Jim Cramer commented on the conference call, saying it was "horrible."

Price Action: Virgin Galactic traded as high as $62.80 and as low as $13.87 over a 52-week period. The stock traded down to the $14 range in premarket trading and then was halted for volatility as it rocketed higher at market open. It was down 6.7% at $16.74 at last check.

Photo courtesy of Virgin Galactic.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Jim Cramer why it's movingEarnings News Movers Trading Ideas

