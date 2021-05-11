Earnings Preview: OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited - Common Shares

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited - Common Shares (NASDAQ:OSW) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, May 12. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q1 earnings report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street expects an EPS loss of $0.2 and sales around $3.80 million. In the same quarter last year, OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited - Common Shares reported a loss per share of $0.02 on sales of $114.31 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 900.0%. Revenue would be down 96.68% from the year-ago period. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited - Common Shares's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate -0.21 -0.25 -0.19 0.05 EPS Actual -0.24 -0.20 -0.37 -0.02 Revenue Estimate 3.46 M 2.40 M 230.00 K 120.43 M Revenue Actual 3.83 M 1.79 M 998.00 K 114.31 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 90.5%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited - Common Shares is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.