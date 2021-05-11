Earnings Preview: Flexion Therapeutics

On Wednesday, May 12, Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Flexion Therapeutics reporting a quarterly loss of $0.52 per share on sales of $24.77 million. Flexion Therapeutics reported a loss of $0.95 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $20.13 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be up 45.26%. Sales would be up 23.07% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate -0.46 -0.51 -0.65 -0.99 EPS Actual -0.37 -0.50 -0.76 -0.95 Revenue Estimate 27.34 M 23.48 M 16.34 M 19.80 M Revenue Actual 26.31 M 23.66 M 15.45 M 20.13 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics were trading at $6.99 as of May 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 17.37%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Flexion Therapeutics is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.