Earnings Outlook for Intertape Polymer Group

On Wednesday, May 12, Intertape Polymer Group (OTC:ITPOF) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Intertape Polymer Group is included in the following report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Intertape Polymer Group EPS is expected to be around $0.24, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $242.80 million. In the same quarter last year, Intertape Polymer Group posted EPS of $0.22 on sales of $278.87 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 9.09% increase for the company. Revenue would be down 12.93% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the Intertape Polymer Group's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.24 0.24 0.16 0.24 EPS Actual 0.54 0.53 0.22 0.22 Revenue Estimate 242.80 M 242.80 M 267.02 M 242.80 M Revenue Actual 344.08 M 323.03 M 267.77 M 278.87 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group were trading at $25.2 as of May 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 219.74%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Intertape Polymer Group is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.