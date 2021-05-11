 Skip to main content

Bentley Systems Beats On Q1 Earnings, Clocks 11% Recurring Revenue Growth
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 11, 2021 12:01pm   Comments
  • Bentley Systems Inc (NASDAQ: BSYreported first-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 14% year-on-year to $222 million, beating the analyst consensus of $214.67 million.
  • Total Subscriptions and licenses revenue rose 9.5% Y/Y to $198.2 million, with Subscriptions revenue increasing 10.5% Y/Y to $188.1 million, and Perpetual licenses revenue falling 6.5% Y/Y to $10.1 million. 
  • Services revenue rose 73.5% Y/Y to $23.8 million.
  • Trailing twelve-month (TTM) recurring revenues rose 10.7% Y/Y to $716.9 million, and TTM recurring revenues dollar-based net retention rate was 107% compared to 109% a year ago. TTM account retention rate stood flat at 98%.
  • Adjusted net income rose 48% Y/Y to $64 million with an adjusted EPS of $0.20, beating the analyst consensus of $0.15.
  • Adjusted EBITDA rose 43% Y/Y to $82.8 million, with the margin expanding 750 basis points to 37.3%.
  • Bentley generated $132.8 million in operating cash flow and held $569.5 million in cash and equivalents.
  • The Virtuosity subscriptions have attracted over a thousand accounts new to Bentley Systems since inception less than a year ago, CEO Greg Bentley said.
  • He expects the long-term potential of infrastructure digital twins to be accelerated by the ‘programmatic’ acquisitions announced last month of INRO to add multi-modal and dynamic simulation capabilities for mobility digital twins and sense metrics and Vista Data Vision to extend its iTwin platform for infrastructure IoT.
  • Guidance: Bentley will update the FY21 financial outlook to reflect the acquisition of Seequent during the Q2 operating results.
  • It sees FY21 revenue guidance of $895 million - $920 million, versus the analyst consensus of $905.84 million.
  • Price action: BSY shares are down 3.81% at $43.88 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Tech Media

