OFS Capital: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 23.33% year over year to $0.23, which beat the estimate of $0.19.

Revenue of $10,491,000 declined by 18.48% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $10,780,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

OFS Capital hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 11, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=L8xbgond

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $9.44

52-week low: $3.85

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.39%

Company Profile

OFS Capital Corp is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its business objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in middle-market companies in the United States. The company focuses on investments in senior secured loans, including first lien, second lien, and unitranche loans, as well as subordinated loans and, to a lesser extent, warrants and other equity securities. The investment activities of the organization are managed by OFS Capital Management, LLC.