TransDigm Gr: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of TransDigm Gr (NYSE:TDG) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 49.41% year over year to $2.58, which beat the estimate of $2.51.

Revenue of $1,194,000,000 decreased by 17.26% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,170,000,000.

Guidance

TransDigm Gr hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

TransDigm Gr hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 11, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8azkxkdk

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $633.04

52-week low: $303.51

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.73%

Company Description

TransDigm manufactures and services a diverse set of components for commercial and military aircraft. The firm organizes itself in three segments, a power and control segment, an airframe segment, and a small nonaviation segment. The firm operates as an acquisitive holding company that targets firms with proprietary, sole-source products with substantial aftermarket content. The firm regularly employs financial leverage to amplify operating results.