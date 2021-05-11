 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

TransDigm Gr: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 11, 2021 7:48am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of TransDigm Gr (NYSE:TDG) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 49.41% year over year to $2.58, which beat the estimate of $2.51.

Revenue of $1,194,000,000 decreased by 17.26% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,170,000,000.

Guidance

TransDigm Gr hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

TransDigm Gr hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 11, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8azkxkdk

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $633.04

52-week low: $303.51

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.73%

Company Description

TransDigm manufactures and services a diverse set of components for commercial and military aircraft. The firm organizes itself in three segments, a power and control segment, an airframe segment, and a small nonaviation segment. The firm operates as an acquisitive holding company that targets firms with proprietary, sole-source products with substantial aftermarket content. The firm regularly employs financial leverage to amplify operating results.

 

Related Articles (TDG)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down; Crude Oil Falls 1%
5 Stocks To Watch For May 11, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For May 11, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com